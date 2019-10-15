British MPs demand action as Bulgaria soccer racism row grows

England's Harry Kane and Bulgaria's Ivelin Popov during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia on Monday. Photo: VCG

British lawmakers called Tuesday for tough action from UEFA after England players were subjected to repeated racist chanting during a Euro 2020 qualifier as Bulgaria's prime minister urged the country's soccer chief to resign.England recorded a 6-0 victory over their hosts in Sofia on Monday but the game was overshadowed by offensive chanting from the stands, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half.British Sports Minister Nigel Adams said the England team had been subjected to "disgusting abuse", which included monkey noises and apparent Nazi salutes."Discrimination must be stamped out from the game and I expect tough action from @UEFA to follow," Adams tweeted. "The @England players have my full support."Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger tweeted: "@UEFA have to stop this from happening at all. Now".Amid the fallout from the game, Bulgaria's prime minister urged the country's soccer union president Borislav Mihaylov to quit."I urge Borislav Mihaylov to hand in his resignation immediately!" Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook, adding it was "inadmissible that Bulgaria... is associated with racism and xenophobia."Borisov said the government would sever all ties, including financial, with the Bulgarian Football Union over what he called "a shameful loss" and the overall poor standing of Bulgarian soccer until Mihaylov resigned.He tweeted his condemnation of the behavior of some of the fans, saying it was "unacceptable" that Bulgaria, which he described as "one of the most tolerant countries in the world", should be associated with racism.After several English players suffered racist abuse in a qualifier away to Montenegro in March, England manager Gareth Southgate had prepared his side to follow European soccer governing body UEFA's three-step protocol for reporting racist incidents that can lead to matches being abandoned.Southgate said after Monday's win that his side had made "two statements" by winning the game but also raising awareness of the situation.