HKSAR govt may consider drawing from discipline services quarters as 'special constable'

A Hong Kong Police Force media liaison officer speaks at a protest site. Photo: Courtesy of Hong Kong Police Force



Hong Kong Special Administration Region government may consider seconding discipline services quarters as "temporary police" to help quell months of citywide anti-government violence and chaos.



According to the Police Force Ordinance of the Hong Kong, the Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force can recruit "temporary police officers" to safeguard public order, especially during emergencies, and there was no limit on the number.



Chris Tang Ping-keung, deputy commissioner of police (operations), said at a press conference Monday that no discipline services quarters are serving as the "temporary police" at present, but such conducts that could help the police in law enforcement worth considering.



The past few months have been difficult for the police, but the officers would not be scared off and they would do their best to restore social order of the region, Tang noted.



The response came after Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily reported that the city government was considering the option. The escalating violence has triggered concerns that police lack the manpower to deal with the extreme and violent rioters.



The Hong Kong Chief Executive would authorize the commissioner of police to directly appoint voluntary officials from the fire services department, the immigration department, the customs and other forces to carry out police's non-front-line work such as escort, the report said.



According to Hong Kong's takungpao.com, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Kowloon) Wong Ka-wing said Monday on a RTHK radio program that the department would make appropriate arrangements according to changes in the situation, and the officers of the department have a responsibility to assist the government in handling the current crisis, in response to a question about the "special constable."



Also, Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu suggested that police could consider employing "temporary police officers" as reinforcements.



"These temporary police have the same treatment as formal police officers and they don't have to be Hong Kong permanent residents," Ho told the Global Times.



"They can be retired military, armed police and police officers from the mainland, or retired police officers from other parts of the world."



