Xi highlights peace, friendship at Military World Games

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with leaders of the defense department and military of participating countries and officials of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) here on Friday before the 7th Military World Games officially unveils."This year, the slogan is 'Military Glory, World Peace'. It expressed the hopes that athletes of different countries could display the sports spirit of tenacity and the power of sports to dispel the shadow of war, to bridge communications between different cultures and to bring together people's heart for peace," said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).Xi noted that China will strive to make the Games into an international gathering of peace that encourages soldiers to compete on fair grounds and enables exchanges and mutual learning of diverse military cultures.