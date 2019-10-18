HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese President Xi Jinping declares 7th CISM Military World Games open
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/18 21:10:55
Photo: Cui Meng/GT
Chinese President Xi Jinping declares 7th CISM Military World Games open
RELATED ARTICLES:
Chinese President Xi Jinping declares 7th CISM Military World Games open
Close look at Main Media Center of 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan
Posted in:
MILITARY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus