Ackermann wins stage 3 after back-to-back runner-up finishes

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Pascal Ackermann finally stood on the top of the podium at the end of Stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi cycling race on Saturday in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.After finishing second in both of the previous two stages, luck finally smiled at him.The German finished the 143-kilometer circuit race in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 21 seconds.He retained the overall leader's red jersey that he won Tuesday after triumphing over Monday's opening-stage victor, UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria.

The 25-year-old also retained the blue jersey as the best sprinter and the white jersey for the best-performing young rider (born in January 1994 or afterward).Italian cyclist Jacopo Mosca of Trek-Segafredo became the new king of the mountain, jointly with Wanty-Gobert rider Guillaume Martin.The Guangxi tour is the 38th and final event of the 2019 UCI (International Cycling Union) World Tour, with a total of six stages.Sunday's Stage 4 will be a 161.4-kilometer ride from Nanning to the Nongla Scenic Area.