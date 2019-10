Newly elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Newly-elected Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson took office as the British prime minister on Wednesday amid the rising uncertainties of Brexit. The latest development came after Theresa May formally stepped down as the leader of the country and Johnson was invited by the Queen to form the government. (Photo: Xinhua)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to the European Union (EU) to request a Brexit delay, but he refused to sign it, according to British local media BBC and Sky news.The request would be accompanied by another letter, signed by Johnson, which says he does not want a delay, reports said.British lawmakers on Saturday voted for a key amendment to force Prime Minister Johnson to seek another Brexit extension from the EU.