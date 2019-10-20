China wins 12 golds, sets 4 records on Day 1 of Military World Games

Photo: VCG

Chinese athletes won 22 medals - 12 golds, four silvers and six bronzes - on the first day of competition of the 7th CISM Military World Games in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Saturday. Meanwhile, four swimming records were refreshed by Chinese swimmers.The Chinese shooting team claimed the country's first gold by winning the 25-meter military rapid fire pistol men's team competition. Later, Liao Weihua took the title in the flying contest (low altitude triangle navigation) of the aeronautical pentathlon.Swimming provided landslide victories for China with a total of six golds in the pool.

Photo: VCG

Chinese athletes also broke four games records:Wang Jianjiahe won the women's 400-meter freestyle final at 4:04.42.Zhu Menghui won the women's 50-meter freestyle final at 24.81Chen Jie, Yu Jingyao, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan won the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at 4:00.16.Wang Shun, Liu Shaofeng, He Junyi and Ji Xinjie won the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at 7:13.55.Meanwhile, Liu Yaxin won gold in the women's 200-meter backstroke and Li Guangyuan the men's 100-meter backstroke.Sun Yiwen won the only fencing gold medal in the women's individual epee.Another three Chinese champions came from judo. Chen Chen, Huang Liru and Tang Jing won the finals of -48kg, -52kg and -63kg respectively to add golds under their names.