Jujube harvest festival held in Qiemo County, China's Xinjiang

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actors perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2019 shows jujube products displayed during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

People wait to buy roasted whole lamb during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Children in costumes pose for photos during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actresses perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Actresses perform during a jujube harvest festival in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2019. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. (Xinhua/Sadat)