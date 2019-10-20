Performers from France perform "The Bear's Mouth" at the annual French festival "Voila!" held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Performers from France perform "The Bear's Mouth" at the annual French festival "Voila!" held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Performers from France perform "The Bear's Mouth" at the annual French festival "Voila!" held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Performers from France perform "The Bear's Mouth" at the annual French festival "Voila!" held in Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)