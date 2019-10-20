Chinese-built water supply project to benefit 160,000 in Angola

Angolan President Joao Lourenco (C) cuts the ribbon for Kuito water supply project during the inauguration ceremony in Kuito, Bie Province in central Angola on Oct. 19, 2019. The Chinese-built water supply project is expected to benefit more than 160,000 people in central Angola. (Photo by Qiang Xingxing/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2019 shows Kuito water supply project in Kuito, Bie Province in central Angola. The Chinese-built water supply project is expected to benefit more than 160,000 people in central Angola. (Photo by Qiang Xingxing/Xinhua)

Angolan President Joao Lourenco (L) starts the pump of Kuito water supply project in Kuito, Bie Province in central Angola on Oct. 19, 2019. The Chinese-built water supply project is expected to benefit more than 160,000 people in central Angola. (Photo by Qiang Xingxing/Xinhua)