Foreign diplomats visit exhibition at National Art Museum of China

Visitors explore the Great Journey, Splendid View exhibition in Beijing. Photo: IC

More than 30 foreign diplomats from countries like Argentina and Colombia visited the ongoing Great Journey, Splendid View exhibition at the National Art Museum of China on Thursday.As part of the museum's celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the exhibition features more than 480 artworks from masters such as Fu Baoshi, Guan Shanyue, Li Keran, Qi Baishi and Luo Zhongli.Wu Weishan, curator of the museum, told media at the opening that foreign friends are always welcome to visit the museum as its halls full of cultural elements are open to them.The exhibition is scheduled to end on November 2.