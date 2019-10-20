HK NGO mulls nominating city's police for next year's Nobel Peace Prize

Beijing residents pose with Lau Chak-kei, the station sergeant of the Hong Kong Police Tactical Unit, at the Wangfujing shopping street, September 29. Lau has participated in multiple operations combating violence and riots in Hong Kong and is becoming very popular on the Chinese mainland. Photo: China News Service





A Hong Kong-based non-governmental organization said it will initiate the process to apply for the nomination of the city's police force for next year's Nobel Peace Prize, saying that it aims to let the international community better understand the actual situation in Hong Kong and the public's support for the police force.



The NGO Politihk Social Strategic announced Friday on its Facebook account that it is studying the nomination process and would submit recommendation reasons.



The announcement has been viewed by nearly 300,000 netizens as of press time, which demonstrates the public's support and recognition of the police, Tang Tak-shing, chairman of the organization, told the Global Times on Sunday.



The professional and humane conduct of the police in stopping the violence and protecting citizens' lives, property and their right to demonstrate legally is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize , Tang said.



The announcement comes months of violence and vandalism in Hong Kong.



"So far the clashes in Hong Kong have not led to any deaths, which reflects the restraint and professionalism of the police," Tang said.



Police use real guns only in times of extreme need and for self-defense, Global Times reporters have observed.



"We want to let the international community to know through the nomination the actual situation in Hong Kong and the strong public support of the police force," Tang noted.



The organization will ask Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress to file the nomination application, Tang said.



According to the Nobel Foundation, members of national assemblies and national governments of sovereign states and current heads of states are among those who are qualified to submit nominations.



A nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be submitted by any person who meets the nomination criteria. A letter of invitation to submit is not required, according to the website of the Nobel committee.



All nominations for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize must be submitted by 31 January, midnight CET (Central European Time).







