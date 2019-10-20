Surrender of HK murder suspect comes on his own accord: HK govt

Masked rioters hurl petro bombs in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on August 31, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) government denied false accusation Sunday that it influenced a suspect wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend who said earlier he is willing to hand himself over to Taiwan authorities.Chan Tong-kai, suspected of allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan and supposedly the reason Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduced the extradition bill, is considered to be the fuse that sparked the ongoing chaos in Hong Kong.In a letter to the city's leader, Chan said he would voluntarily hand himself over to Taiwan authorities after his release Wednesday.Facing accusations that claimed Chan was forced to surrender, HK government officials posted a statement Sunday on their website noting his decision was made without outside influence.The statement also said the HK government respects the rule of law and has always acted in accordance. Hong Kong does not have a law that allows Chan to be transferred to Taiwan, nor is there one on how to cooperate with Taiwan on criminal procedures.As Chan's surrender is voluntary, Taiwan will handle the case according to their legal procedures on voluntary surrender.The HK administration conveyed Chan's decision to Taiwanese authorities, and said it is willing to offer legal assistance during the investigation.Chan is serving a 29-month sentence for money laundering and could be released as early as Wednesday.Sing Tao Daily reported that Chan was remorseful after learning the extradition bill sparked social unrest.Chan said he hoped his surrender would ease tensions and restore calm in Hong Kong.Taiwan lawyers met with Chan earlier to discuss his case and familiarize him with their judicial process and prison conditions.Global Times