HK-style violence to impact Western system
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/21 8:59:56
Rioters in Hong Kong have set off this round of global violence. They should reflect upon themselves. With the spread of Hong Kong-style violence,
Hong Kong riot
ers will receive less praise from the Western world. They will gradually become an eyesore in the world.
