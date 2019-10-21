Learning Chinese

door-to-door service
上门服务
(shànɡmén fúwù)
A: Hello. Is this Ms Ding? I have a package for you, could you open the door for me?
您好。请问是丁女士吗？有您的快递,麻烦开下门。
(nínhǎo. qǐnɡwèn shì dīnɡ nǚshì ma？yǒu nín de kuàidì, máfán kāixiàmén.)
B: Okay, I'll be right there.
好的,我这就来。
(hǎode, wǒ zhè jiùlái.)
A: Excuse me, what are the last four digits of your phone number?
请问您的手机后四位是多少啊？
(qǐnɡwèn nín de shǒujī hòusìwèi shì duōshǎo a?)
B: 7523. Wow, what a big box.
7523。啊,好大的箱子。
(qī wǔ èr sān. à, hǎodà de xiānɡzǐ.)
A: Yes. It's very heavy, so please be careful.
对的。挺沉的,您小心。
(duì de. tǐnɡchén de, nín xiǎoxīn.)
B: Thank you. Luckily you provide door-to-door service, otherwise I wouldn't be able to move it on my own.
谢谢。多亏有送货上门服务,否则我一个人一定搬不动。
(xièxiè. duōkuī yǒu sònɡhuò shànɡmén fúwù, fǒuzé wǒ yīɡèrén yīdìnɡ bānbùdònɡ.)
A: You are welcome.
客气啦。
(kèqì la.)
