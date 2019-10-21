Learning Chinese

door-to-door service上门服务(shànɡmén fúwù)A: Hello. Is this Ms Ding? I have a package for you, could you open the door for me?您好。请问是丁女士吗？有您的快递,麻烦开下门。(nínhǎo. qǐnɡwèn shì dīnɡ nǚshì ma？yǒu nín de kuàidì, máfán kāixiàmén.)B: Okay, I'll be right there.好的,我这就来。(hǎode, wǒ zhè jiùlái.)A: Excuse me, what are the last four digits of your phone number?请问您的手机后四位是多少啊？(qǐnɡwèn nín de shǒujī hòusìwèi shì duōshǎo a?)B: 7523. Wow, what a big box.7523。啊,好大的箱子。(qī wǔ èr sān. à, hǎodà de xiānɡzǐ.)A: Yes. It's very heavy, so please be careful.对的。挺沉的,您小心。(duì de. tǐnɡchén de, nín xiǎoxīn.)B: Thank you. Luckily you provide door-to-door service, otherwise I wouldn't be able to move it on my own.谢谢。多亏有送货上门服务,否则我一个人一定搬不动。(xièxiè. duōkuī yǒu sònɡhuò shànɡmén fúwù, fǒuzé wǒ yīɡèrén yīdìnɡ bānbùdònɡ.)A: You are welcome.客气啦。(kèqì la.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT