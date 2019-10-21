Learning Chinese

door-to-door service

上门服务

(shànɡmén fúwù) 

A: Hello. Is this Ms Ding? I have a package for you, could you open the door for me?

您好。请问是丁女士吗？有您的快递,麻烦开下门。

(nínhǎo. qǐnɡwèn shì dīnɡ nǚshì ma？yǒu nín de kuàidì, máfán kāixiàmén.) 

B: Okay, I'll be right there.

好的,我这就来。

(hǎode, wǒ zhè jiùlái.)

A: Excuse me, what are the last four digits of your phone number?

请问您的手机后四位是多少啊？

(qǐnɡwèn nín de shǒujī hòusìwèi shì duōshǎo a?)

B: 7523. Wow, what a big box. 

7523。啊,好大的箱子。

(qī wǔ èr sān. à, hǎodà de xiānɡzǐ.)

A: Yes. It's very heavy, so please be careful.

对的。挺沉的,您小心。

(duì de. tǐnɡchén de, nín xiǎoxīn.)

B: Thank you. Luckily you provide door-to-door service, otherwise I wouldn't be able to move it on my own.

谢谢。多亏有送货上门服务,否则我一个人一定搬不动。

(xièxiè. duōkuī yǒu sònɡhuò shànɡmén fúwù, fǒuzé wǒ yīɡèrén yīdìnɡ bānbùdònɡ.)

A: You are welcome.

客气啦。

(kèqì la.)

