A sticky situation will force you to play the role of peacemaker today. Keep in mind your job isn't to find solutions, but to suggest alternatives and help all parties find a solution on their own. Romance is in the air. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 14, 17.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Being proactive instead of waiting for someone to make requests of you will get you further ahead at work. Traveling to distant lands will open up your eyes to new possibilities. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your unique thinking and ideas will surprise everyone you work with today so don't hesitate to speak your mind. Social activities should be a priority. The chance for a new friendship is on the horizon. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A lot of things are going on in your life right now, so there is no reason to add anymore drama. Taking the safe path will help you avoid additional trouble. Steer clear of stubborn and close-minded people. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will have to wheel and deal today if you want to bring a business deal to a close. An emotional plea may buy you the time you need to iron out any problems you meet along the way. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Strive for stability in your life, relationships and career. It will cost you dearly if you act impulsively today. Money matters are looking up. This will be a good time to research some new investments. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)It's time to make some changes at work. You will get a lot more done if you listen to the opinions of those more experienced than yourself. Fortune will be with you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Prioritize the handling of legal, financial or medical issues as you go about your day today. Your flair for the dramatic will capture people's attention, but you need to make sure that you have your facts straight before you make any promises. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Success will be within your grasp today. There is no reason to second-guess yourself. Hesitation will lead to missed opportunities. Cut yourself off from anyone who plays with your emotions. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Changes are heading your way. This will be unavoidable so you may as well do your best to bring about positive results instead of dragging your feet. Quick thinking coupled with empathy will be needed today to gain the support you need to reach your goals. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Changing up your routine will lead to positive opportunities. Speak your mind, but do not try to pressure others into doing something that makes them uncomfortable. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Success will be built one brick at a time. If you keep working hard, your determination will eventually pay off someday. A late night romantic encounter is sure to get your heart beating. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your ambition is admirable, but prepare yourself for some difficult times ahead. Do not allow fear to keep you from doing what you know you must do. ✭✭✭