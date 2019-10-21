Mere mortal motorcycling Monkey King forgets his helmet

A motorcyclist wearing a Monkey King costume complete with face makeup and head feathers, can't escape traffic police who fine him for not wearing a helmet. Screenshot from the Pear Video.





An actor who thought he'd save time getting to his next gig by riding his motorcycle while fully decked out in his Monkey King costume, attracted a lot of people's attention in Luzhou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Unfortunately, the man also caught the attention of local traffic police.



A video posted on social media shows the motorcyclist speeding through traffic while wearing his Monkey King outfit complete with gold and red silk clothing and boots, a phoenix-feather cap, and full face makeup.



Traffic police said he forgot one important necessity that motorcyclists who are mere mortals must wear: a helmet.



Instead of zipping off to the legendary "West Region" of the Monkey King novel, the man got a trip to the cop shop.



He told the police that he's an actor and staying in makeup and costume saves him a lot of time getting to his next performance.



The would-be Monkey King was fined 150 yuan ($21.2) and lost 4 of 12 points on his driver's license for not wearing a helmet. Unlike the real, fictional Monkey King, the man didn't make a fuss and promised not to ride without a helmet ever again.



"I know the Monkey King is a legendary figure from heaven, but he has to adapt to the traffic rules in the world of mortals," a netizen wrote on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.



Pear Video