Exhibition looks back at Chinese artist Yang Xianrang’s 14 trips along China's Yellow River

14 Walks Along the Yellow River Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A new exhibition hosted by the Guangxi Normal University Press Group at a Beijing bookstore looks back at veteran Chinese artist Yang Xianrang's 14 trips along the Yellow River in North China as depicted in his book 14 Walks Along the Yellow River.From 1986 to 1989, Yang and other professors at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) visited villages and rural areas in eight Chinese provinces along the Yellow River in order to collect material and information on cultural heritages for the School of Folk Arts at CAFA.Yang recalled at the opening on Saturday that his 14 trips along China's "Mother River" enables him to see the roots of Chinese folk arts. He and other team members kept records of these cultural heritages such as woodcut New Year paintings, paper cutting works and clay sculptures through photos and descriptions in text.The exhibition, set to run until November 19, showcases the heritages portrayed in the book from handmade cloth tigers to embroidery works dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).Additionally, Yang and his daughter Yang Yang, who also went on some of the trips, will give lectures about what they found.