Colombian cyclist Gaviria bags second stage victory in Guangxi tour

UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria celebrates winning Stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi cycling race on Monday in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

Opening-stage victor Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates claimed his second stage win at the Tour of Guangxi cycling race after triumphing in the fifth stage on Monday.The Colombian crossed the finish line first in five hours, 13 minutes and 42 seconds in the 212.2-kilometer ride from Liuzhou to Guilin in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the longest stage in the six-day tour."I rode conservatively knowing that there were climbs to overcome," he said afterward. "I got confidence as I was close to the front in the hills. It's incredible to get two stage wins here after the difficult season I had. My knee problems are definitely behind me."Bora-Hansgrohe cyclist Pascal Ackermann finished the day with a runner-up spot in the ­six-day event for a third time. He was second in the opening two days before standing on the top of the podium in Stage 3. The German retains the blue jersey as the sprint king. He also retains the lead in the points classification.Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Enric Mas kept the overall leader's red jersey as well as the white jersey, awarded to the best-performing rider born in January 1994 or later. The Spaniard won Sunday's 161.4-kilometer ride from Nanning to the Nongla Scenic Area, the queen stage of the Guangxi tour.Tomasz Marczynski of Lotto-Soudal took the polka dot jersey as the new king of mountains.The Guangxi tour features six stages and is the 38th and final event of the 2019 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour.Tuesday's final stage will be a 168.3-kilometer circuit race in Guilin. The UCI will also hold its annual cycling gala in Guilin Tuesday to award the athletes of 2019.