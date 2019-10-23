HK murder suspect Chan released

Photo: Chan walks out after his release on Wednesday morning. Photo: Screenshot from now.com

Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai, who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan, was released from prison in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, after serving time for money laundering in the city.Outside the prison, Chan bowed and said that he wants to be tried in Taiwan for his alleged crime, media reports said.Chan's murder case prompted the proposed - and now withdrawn - extradition bill that has sparked months of unrests in Hong Kong.Chan had previously told the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, through Peter Koon Ho-ming, Provincial Secretary General of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, the Anglican Church in Hong Kong and Macao, that he was willing to surrender himself to the island of Taiwan.However, the Taiwan authorities tried to obstruct the surrender for political reasons and election interests, and claimed Chan's surrender was the result of manipulation."I believe it is impossible that Chan was manipulated to surrender. Not only Chan but his family has also been pondering the matter for quite a long time," Koon told the Global Time in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.The HKSAR government early on Wednesday issued a statement in response to Taiwan's statement on Tuesday that it wanted to send officers to Hong Kong to escort Chan to Taiwan upon his release from prison, saying that the HKSAR government sees the case as cross-jurisdiction law enforcement, and Taiwan's request is disrespectful of Hong Kong's jurisdictional powers and is totally unacceptable.The HKSAR government strongly objects to the Taiwan side's irresponsible allegation that Chan's decision to surrender was a result of political maneuvering, the statement said."The homicide case took place in Taiwan. The body of the deceased, key witnesses and relevant evidence are all in Taiwan. Without doubt, Taiwan has jurisdiction over this offence. Now that Chan is willing to surrender, Taiwan should receive him, and initiate interrogation, evidence gathering and prosecute him," read the statement.Commenting on the HKSAR statement, the Taiwan's "Mainland Affairs Council" released a notice on its website on Wednesday, warning that if the HKSAR government ignores the request from the Taiwan side, it will be responsible for whatever terrible consequence that occur.Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung urged on Tuesday that the Taiwan authorities should not put politics over justice and the Taiwan side should take over Chan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times