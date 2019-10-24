US maneuvers to block China tech doomed to fail

A staff member demonstrates 5G-powered remote driving technology at World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. Photo:Xinhua

Two developments in the US technology field are making headlines and arousing widespread debate. While they appear to have little to do with China, jointly they're a reminder that China needs a sense of urgency about making breakthroughs in advanced technology.The first is Google's official announcement that it has developed a quantum computer capable of solving problems that would take a supercomputer about 10,000 years. The achievement marks a major breakthrough in quantum computing technology, which is said to have helped the US achieve quantum supremacy. IBM has called into question the findings.The second was Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee, where he addressed the company's Libra project. He tried to gain support for the project by playing on concerns over China's progress in the cryptocurrency field.It is not hard to tell that competition in the global technology field is intensifying, especially for China, which is facing a comprehensive ban on obtaining US technologies.The US government has always maintained a high level of vigilance against China's economic development, in particular its technological development. In the past, there was no shortage of US politicians smearing Chinese companies with accusations such as "technical espionage" and "forced technology transfer." Meanwhile, Chinese companies' cross-border acquisition plans faced frequent blockage by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.After the outbreak of the US-China trade war, the US has made no secret of its intention to engage in an overt, long-term technology cold war against China. It not only directly blacklisted Chinese giant Huawei, but also put other major Chinese companies on its Entity List.All these measures are meant to contain China's rise in technological development. But they have only strengthened China's faith in having the ability to develop high-end core technologies.Only through a push for self-reliance can China really obtain the high-end core technologies that determine a country's competitiveness.It is with its self-developed chips and Harmony OS that Huawei can still stand high when US suppliers insist on cutting off supplies of their chipsets and OS to Huawei. The same goes for other Chinese companies, which should take advantage of their strengths and concentrate their efforts on making high-tech breakthroughs.The next two to three years are critical, as it is necessary and urgent for them to accelerate innovation to stay afloat of the business.The US is debating fiercely about quantum computing, crytocurrencies and other technology issues, and that may go on for a while. Let it be. Here in China, we should focus on what we should do, that is, to make an all-out effort to stand on high ground in the global technology competition.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn