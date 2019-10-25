UK’s Javid scraps Nov. 6 budget plan over Brexit delay, election call

Published: 2019/10/25

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on Oct. 22, 2019. Boris Johnson on Tuesday was defeated in a vote on his Brexit timetable, meaning his government could push for a general election. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Handout via Xinhua)



British finance minister Sajid Javid has postponed his first budget statement which he had been due to give on November 6 because of delays to Brexit and the government's attempts to call an early election, a Treasury source said on Thursday.

"Parliament has voted for a delay. We're calling for an election, so we won't be delivering the budget on November 6," said the source.

Posted in: EUROPE
