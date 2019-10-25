UK’s Javid scraps Nov. 6 budget plan over Brexit delay, election call

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on Oct. 22, 2019. Boris Johnson on Tuesday was defeated in a vote on his Brexit timetable, meaning his government could push for a general election. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Handout via Xinhua)

British finance minister Sajid Javid has postponed his first budget statement which he had been due to give on November 6 because of delays to Brexit and the government's attempts to call an early election, a Treasury source said on Thursday."Parliament has voted for a delay. We're calling for an election, so we won't be delivering the budget on November 6," said the source.