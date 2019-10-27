Night view near venue of 2nd CIIE in Shanghai

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2019 shows orchid-shaped lights near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The second CIIE is slated to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2019 shows a night view near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The second CIIE is slated to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Colored lights illuminate the Xiaolaigang canal near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 25, 2019. The second CIIE is slated to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)