Huawei releases autonomous solutions to help manage networks ahead of 5G rollout

A view of a "5G is On" banner above Huawei's booth at the MWC19 in East China's Shanghai Municipality on June 27 Photo: IC

Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei Technologies Co has released a series of solutions for autonomous driving networks (ADN) in China to help operators operate and maintain complex mobile and broadband networks ahead of the rollout of 5G services, according to media reports on Tuesday.Huawei released a total of four iMaster solutions for operations and maintenance of mobile and broadband networks, domestic telecom industry news website c114.com.cn reported.The solutions aim to address concerns among telecom operators about the increasing network complexity and rising operating expenses in the upcoming era of the ultra-fast 5G network, said the report.The move is yet another step by the perceived global leader in 5G technology to pave the way for the rollout of the network in China, which has been testing 5G in certain areas and is expected to deploy the network soon.