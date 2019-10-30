Kincade Fire in Northern California burning for 5th day

Firefighters work near Getty Center in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 28, 2019. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a fast-moving wildfire erupted early Monday morning near the famous Getty Center in Los Angeles in the western U.S. state of California. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma county spread to 75,415 acres (305.2 square km) and is 15 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported Tuesday.According to the information updated by Cal Fire, the blaze ignited last Wednesday destroyed 124 structures and damaged 23 structures, meanwhile threatened about 90,000 structures in Northern California.A total of 4,548 people are battling the fire with help from 27 helicopters and 549 engines, but their efforts were hampered by bad weather condition.A Red Flag Warning, meaning warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, is now in effect and will continue until Wednesday afternoon.The local ABC 7 news channel reported that Firefighters are hopeful that winds will ease off after midnight but the forecast is on track for a challenging afternoon and evening of strong dry offshore wind.Two firefighters have been injured. One of the firefighters was flown to a hospital and is stable.The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a main electricity power supplier in California, announced Monday evening that it will conduct a new round of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from Tuesday.The precautionary move will impact a total of 605,000 customers in portions of 29 counties across the Northern California.