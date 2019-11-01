4th plenary session instills confidence in Chinese system

The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China concludes its fourth plenary session in Beijing on Thursday with the release of a communiqué. Photo: Xinhua

The fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) made an unprecedented comprehensive analysis on the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and China's national governance system. It pointed out the significant advantages of 13 aspects of the systems and set the general goal and timetable on advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. The plenary session not only focused on issues of the path and system, which are key to China's development, but also responded to various questions at home and abroad over the past period.China's rapid development has continued for decades. It will be remarkable if such momentum can keep on going, not to mention China maintaining a high degree of vigilance against various kinds of indolence while attaching great significance to creating new drivers to growth. But bad-mouthing from foreign countries can be heard from time to time. Some are attempting to hype the "China collapse" theory. These voices have made certain domestic persons unsettled. Aside from the trade war, whenever anti-China voices create a stir, these people may feel uneasy.The root cause of these phenomena is some people's suspicion that China's political system and governance are unreliable. They believe China's high-speed development stemmed from luck. Some forces said China has "significant institutional defects," which may eventually lead to serious problems or even the end of China's modernization process.China has gradually explored a path toward economic and technological modernization. Many of China's explorations under market economy conditions have been quite effective. The country's economic and technological competitiveness have been improving year by year. The shocks from the outside world to the economic sectors, no matter how strong they are, hardly make us tremble. The resilience of China's development is much stronger than that in the minds of unfriendly foreign forces.Generally, those who speak evil of China are fixing their eyes on China's system. The significant advantages of 13 aspects of the Chinese system, which were explained during the fourth plenary session, are quite convincing. The proposed goal and timetable work in concert with China's overall development strategy and shows the CPC's soberness and willingness to advance bravely.From the fourth plenary session, we have seen a grand political construction plan. It will let this country stride forward in a more stable way without major failures. In the current era, countries are not only competing for which is developing faster, but also for which can avoid making major mistakes.As populism sweeps across the globe, many countries have deviated from their development paths due to the pressure. Short-sighted policies that run counter to the laws of economics have been implemented in some countries.Whether China can firmly stick to its path amid profound changes in the world, or whether the country can implement the principle of seeking truth from facts on every level of our national development, depends on how sturdily the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance can be advanced. The quality and outcome of advancing the drive depends on the efforts of the Party and society. To guarantee the quality of the institutional building, China should let its people participate more in the evaluation system of the process.The fourth plenary session made us feel the firm determination of the 19th CPC Central Committee to advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. It is sincerely hoped the entire Party and country at all levels can take action, so as to promote the construction of modernization, bring benefits to not only our generation of Chinese people, but also our descendants.