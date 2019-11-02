HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
4th plenary session instills confidence in Chinese system
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/2 8:40:12
The fourth plenary session made us feel the firm determination of the 19th CPC Central Committee to advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. It is sincerely hoped the entire Party and country at all levels can take action, so as to promote the construction of modernization, bring benefits to not only our generation of Chinese people, but also our descendants.
Global Times
