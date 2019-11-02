Fourth BRICS Media Forum adopts action plan

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2019 shows the presidium meeting of the fourth BRICS Media Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Media representatives from the BRICS countries discussed the development of new media technologies and adopted an action plan to promote cooperation at the fourth BRICS Media Forum here on Thursday. The forum, which was held on Oct. 30-31, gathered nearly 100 representatives from 55 mainstream media organizations of the group's member countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At the closing session, an action plan for 2019-2020 BRICS media forum was adopted. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Media representatives from the BRICS countries discussed the development of new media technologies and adopted an action plan to promote cooperation at the fourth BRICS Media Forum on Thursday.The forum, which was held on Oct. 30-31, gathered nearly 100 representatives from 55 mainstream media organizations of the group's member countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.With the theme of "Strengthening Media Cooperation in Building the BRICS Community with a Shared Future," the forum, jointly organized by China's Xinhua News Agency and Brazil's CMA Group, is aimed at deepening media exchanges and pragmatic cooperation among the BRICS countries.Chen Peijie, China's consul general in Sao Paulo, said in her opening ceremony speech that the achievements of BRICS cooperation and the bloc's international influence cannot be separated from the media's efforts.As the BRICS cooperation enters its second "golden decade," media cooperation will be crucial, she said.He Ping, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, said in a keynote speech at the event that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the BRICS countries need more than ever to take on global responsibilities.As chroniclers of history, the BRICS media are shouldering the important task of promoting cooperation and face a rare opportunity to work hand in hand for progress, He said.He proposed four initiatives to strengthen the cooperation of the BRICS media.He suggested that the BRICS media popularize the bloc's development, and actively reflect economic, cultural, social and environmental achievements made by the BRICS countries.He then called for telling stories of people-to-people exchanges.He also proposed building a digital media that keeps pace with the times and jointly promote the development and application of new technologies.Moreover, He called for broadening the areas of exchanges and mutual assistance. He said the BRICS media need to expand cooperation in news reporting, professional training, personnel training, financial information services and think tank exchanges.Jose Sanchez, co-chairman of the forum and president of financial information provider CMA Group, said in his speech that the media of the BRICS countries should jointly raise their voices to promote a more fair international public opinion landscape.Heads and representatives of Russia's Sputnik news agency, India's The Hindu Group and South Africa's Independent Media also addressed the forum.At the closing session, an action plan for 2019-2020 BRICS media forum was adopted.