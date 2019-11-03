China's 2nd import expo provides chance for Egyptian firms to explore Chinese market: ambassador

A line of mascots Jinbao" of China International Import Expo (CIIE) are placed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the second China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 30, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

The second edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides a chance for the Egyptian companies to explore the Chinese market and expand Egyptian exports to China.Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang made the remarks in an article published by Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram newspaper on Saturday.Liao said the CIIE is not only a platform to enhance Chinese-Egyptian win-win cooperation but also "a new window to promote Egypt's historical and cultural charms and its economic and social accomplishments to the world."The second CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 under the theme of "New Era, Shared Future."It is expected to be joined by over 170 countries, regions and international organizations, as well as more than 3,000 companies and 400,000 importers."A total of 23 Egyptian companies have proposed to take part in the expo this year," said the Chinese ambassador, noting more than a third of them participated in the first CIIE last year.Liao revealed that the Egyptian pavilion will be held on an area of more than 360 square meters and is expected to display commodities related to food and agricultural products, hand-made products, natural oils, environment-friendly paints and others.More than 220 corporations rated among the Fortune Global 500 took part in the first CIIE in November 2018, where over 300 new innovative products and technologies were offered for the first time in the world.The purchase deals of the 2018 expo reached 57.8 billion U.S. dollars, according to Liao, "which shows the seriousness of attendees."China's growing relations with Egypt have been elevated to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, as many Chinese companies have been operating in Egypt and taking part in Egyptian mega projects in recent years."The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt has reached a new high," Liao wrote, hailing the mounting diplomatic, economic and commercial relations between the two countries.The trade between Egypt and China exceeded 13.8 billion dollars in 2018, with 12-billion-dollar Chinese exports to Egypt and 1.83-billion-dollar Egyptian exports to China."China is the largest trade partner with Egypt and it will always be willing to work with the Egyptian side on boosting cooperation in promoting Egyptian products, adjusting the balance of trade as much as possible and facilitating their two-way trade," the Chinese ambassador said in his article.