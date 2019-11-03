Construction of country pavilions at 2nd CIIE completed

Staff members work at the China Pavilion of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua



 

The China Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua



 

The Russia Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua



 

The Indonesia Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua


The Cote d'Ivoire Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua



 

The Turkey Pavilion is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. The construction of country pavilions at the second CIIE has been completed. Photo: Xinhua 



