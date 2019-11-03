China launches mapping satellite to support urban and rural planning

The Gaofen-7 satellite is launched aboard a Long March-4B rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province on Sunday. Photo: People's Daily App

China on Sunday launched an advanced mapping satellite that will play a vital role in providing support to urban and agricultural development.Carried by a Long March 4B rocket, the Gaofen-7 satellite was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province at 11:22 am on Sunday, People's Daily reported.Being China's first civilian sub-meter level optical transmission 3D cartographic satellite, the Gaofen-7 will be used in various fields including land mapping, urban and rural development and statistical surveys, and will contribute to the planning of city clusters and development of rural villages, the report said, noting that the satellite will reduce the country's dependence on foreign data.The Gaofen-7 is the most accurate scientific research mapping satellite in the Gaofen series and can realize 3D mapping with a scale of 1:10,000, according to the report.Global Times