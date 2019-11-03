Oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi

Farmers display oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers display oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

A chef cooks oyster during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists taste dishes made with oysters at an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Participants take part in an oyster opening competition during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Chefs cook oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua

Participants take part in an oyster opening competition during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua