Oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/3 15:11:24

Farmers display oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019. An oyster gourmet festival was held in Qinzhou on Saturday. Qinzhou has developed an oyster industry which has a cultivation field of 150,000 mu (10,000 hectares) and an annual output of 265,000 tons. Photo: Xinhua



 

Farmers display oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

A chef cooks oyster during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

Tourists taste dishes made with oysters at an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

Participants take part in an oyster opening competition during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

Tourists visit an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

Chefs cook oysters during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

Participants take part in an oyster opening competition during an oyster gourmet festival held in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2019.



 

