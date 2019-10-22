Spanish rider Mas wins Tour of Guangxi

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Enric Mas celebrates winning the Tour of Guangxi cycling race on Tuesday in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Enric Mas sealed the overall leader's title of the Tour of Guangxi cycling race after Tuesday's sixth and final stage, which was won by Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).Ackermann crossed the finish line first in the 168.3-kilometer circuit race in Guilin, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in three hours, 38 minutes and 10 seconds.This was the German's second stage victory in the Guangxi tour. He won Stage 3 after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the opening two days.The 25-year-old also finished the tour as the points classification winner."This is my first time to finish a season with a victory," he said afterward. "It was a hard one because we rode full gas on the way back to Guilin. My team work was impressive."I slipped away in the last curve but I stayed on the bike. It's a nice win."Mas claimed the tour title despite finishing with only one stage win: The Spaniard won Sunday's 161.4-kilometer ride from Nanning to the Nongla Scenic Area - the queen stage of the Guangxi tour - and claimed the overall leader's red jersey that he never relinquished.The 24-year-old also won the white jersey of the Guangxi tour as the best young rider in the race, born in January 1994 or afterward."The team did a great job to keep me safe. I'm delighted to end my time at Deceuninck-Quick-Step with the overall victory here in Guangxi," Mas told reporters.The budding cyclist will join the Movistar team next season.Polish rider Tomasz Marczynski claimed the king of the mountains title, while his team Lotto-Soudal won the teams classification of the tour.South African Jay Thomson of Team Dimension Data was named the most active rider of Stage 6.Prior to the men's Stage 6, Chloe Hosking of Ale Cipollini won the one-day women's Tour of Guangxi in Guilin, beating TIBCO-SVB's Alison Jackson and Marianne Vos of CCC-Liv in a sprint finish.The Guangxi tour was the 38th and final event of the 2019 International ­Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour.The UCI held its annual cycling gala in Guilin Tuesday night to give awards to the athletes of 2019.Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Lotto Jumbo) was named the UCI World Ranking Best Rider.Belgium's Deceuninck-Quick-Step was honored UCI World Ranking Best Team.Boels Dolmans Cycling Team of the Netherlands was named the best team in the UCI Women's World Tour.China's Chen Jianxin was honored as the UCI Para-cycling Road Race & Individual Time Trial World Champion.