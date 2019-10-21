Spain's Mas claims queen stage in Guangxi Tour

Spain’s Enric Mas claims queen stage in Guangxi Tour on October 20, 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Tour of Guangxi organizers

Pre-race favorite Enric Mas of Deceuninck-Quick-Step timed his efforts perfectly to claim the queen stage of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi on Sunday ahead of Dani Martinez (EF Education First) and Diego Rosa (Ineos), and now holds the overall lead.The Spaniard finished the 161.4-kilometer ride from Nanning to the Nongla Scenic Area in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 3:52:53.Adding to the race leader's red jersey, the 24-year-old won the white jersey as the best-performing young rider, awarded to those born in January 1994 or later."It was hard today because we had to catch Ryan Mullen [Trek-Segafredo] who had five minutes' lead. The Lotto-Soudal team made it even harder for us in the climb. I'm very happy with this win," Mas told reporters.Bora-Hansgrohe cyclist Pascal Ackermann retained the blue jersey as the spring king. But the German, former red jersey wearer in the previous two days, dropped to 71st in the general classification. He won Saturday's Stage 3 after back-to-back runner-up finishes in the first two days.Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Martin won the King of the Mountains polka dot jersey.The Guangxi Tour features six stages and is the 38th and final event of the 2019 UCI (International Cycling Union) World Tour.Monday's fifth stage will be a 212.2-kilometer ride from Liuzhou to Guilin.