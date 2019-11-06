Chinese Academy of Sciences suspends foreign employee for racist comments

Photo: Sina Weibo

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Tuesday suspended a foreign employee from his position after the man was found to have posted racist comments on social media.Mark Kolars, who claimed to be VR/AR department director of CAS, was found to have posted the comments on his LinkedIn account on Tuesday.According to screenshots that went viral, Kolars posts read, "not racism, just don't like dirty yellow guys, talking trash all day long…" "they [Chinese people] can improve by diversifying their existing gene pool by blending with other races and naturally enhancing their offspring" and "Europe is a benchmark which China will never reach. Not smart enough. Inbreeding for too long."CAS started investigating the visual designer in the afternoon and announced his suspension at 5:30pm Tuesday on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.The academy was extremely shocked and indignant and severely condemned Kolar's posts, saying abiding by Chinese laws and respecting Chinese culture is a prerequisite for foreign employees.Following the suspension, the academy will update any further decisions in relation to the case, read the Weibo post.Kolars' posts irritated Chinese people, who asked the CAS to sack him. Some net users also said repatriating and banning him from re-entering the country again is quite fair considering his posts.Kolars on Tuesday night apologized on LinkedIn, saying the posts "were inappropriate and racist in nature and hurt the feelings of my Chinese friends and colleagues, and caused a very bad impact in the society."