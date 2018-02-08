Unilateral sanctions will not solve Iran crisis: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said unilateral sanctions and extreme pressure on Iran by the US are wrong and will not solve the Iran ­nuclear crisis.Iran has started adding gas to 1,044 centrifuges in its Fordow uranium enrichment ­facilities, state TV reported on Wednesday.China believes that the US should abandon the unilateral sanctions and extreme pressure on Iran, which will not resolve the current Iranian nuclear crisis, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said."China has noted the remarks of Iranian President Rouhani and that relevant measures are reversible and subject to International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] supervision, emphasized by the Iranian side," Geng said.Resuming uranium enrichment at the Fordow plant starting Wednesday has become another step for Iran to reduce compliance with the nuclear deal, media reported.The resumption is considered a response to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions.The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said relevant parties should seek a long-term solution through diplomatic efforts, and effectively implement the deal with restraint.Earlier on Monday, Iran unveiled uranium enrichment at the Natanz nuclear plant with 30 centrifuges, the official IRNA news agency reported.The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was reached in 2015 by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the EU.Iran works on a prototype that is 50 times faster than those allowed by the deal and operates twice as many centrifuges banned by Iran nuclear deal, Al Jazeera reported.The US replied by vowing to keep up its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran with a goal of ending all enrichment.The EU voiced disquiet at the new step away from the 2015 deal. "We are concerned by President Rouhani's announcement today to further reduce Iran's commitments," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.France urged Tehran to "go back on its decisions, which contradict the accord," while Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that "Iran's latest actions clearly contravene the deal and pose a risk to our national security."