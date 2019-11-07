All Essex lorry victims confirmed as Vietnamese nationals

Police officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

All 39 people found dead in the Essex lorry incident were confirmed to be Vietnamese nationals, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.After a period of active coordination, examination and comparison of personal identities, as of Thursday evening, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and British authorities have confirmed that all 39 victims found dead in a lorry in Essex were Vietnamese nationals, the ministry said on its official website.The 39 victims have permanent residence in six Vietnamese localities of Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien Hue, the ministry said.The Vietnamese ministry extended its deepest condolences to the victims' families and hoped that they will overcome this great pain and loss soon.Vietnamese authorities are urgently working with the British side to implement citizen protection measures and investigate the case, the ministry said.