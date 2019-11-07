China hails Riyadh Agreement, hopes for Yemen peace, independence

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Photo: Foreign Ministry website

China firmly supports Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Thursday.China welcomed the agreement signed on Tuesday between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.The two sides signed the Riyadh Agreement, reaching a deal on issues, including the formation of a new government and integrating the armed forces.The signing ceremony between the two political rivals, Yemen's internationally recognized government and STC, was aired live, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud chairing it."China also welcomes the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, and appreciates the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other relevant parties in this regard," Geng said.Geng said China hopes all relevant parties to the Yemen issue can continue to hold talks while giving priority to the interests of the country and Yemeni people and find an inclusive solution.China hopes Yemen can restore peace, stability and normal order at an early date, Geng added.The UN Security Council also welcomed on Wednesday the agreement and reiterated its call on all parties to continue broader implementation.The UN said the agreement is a positive and important step toward a comprehensive and inclusive political solution for Yemen.An agreement, known as the Stockholm Agreement, was reached between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in December 2018.The STC is considered an important part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, which has been in a state of civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis took over much of the country.