China, Jamaica pledge to enhance cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds a welcome ceremony for Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks Friday with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and the two sides agreed to promote bilateral cooperation.
Hailing the development of bilateral ties, Li noted that China-Jamaica practical cooperation has great potential and broad prospects, and expected the two sides to seek synergy between each other's development strategy.
Li said China will continue to support Chinese enterprises in carrying out cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and fisheries in accordance with market principles and business rules with the Jamaican side.
"China is willing to import more Jamaican products that meet market demand and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as tourism, education, sports and personnel training," said Li.
"We also hope to strengthen cooperation with the Jamaican side in addressing climate change and continue to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement
," said Li.
Holness said Jamaica is the first country in the Caribbean region to establish diplomatic relations with China and the two countries share a robust relationship.
Holness said the Jamaican side is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road
cooperation, strengthen cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, infrastructure, health, education, personnel training and tourism, enhance communication and coordination in international affairs such as climate change, and promote bilateral relations to score continuous progress.
The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents after their talks.