Huawei all set for 5G technical support in Bangladesh

China's telecommunication giant Huawei is all set to facilitate Bangladeshi with technical support in the implementation of 5G technology.According to a statement received here, Huawei's Senior Vice President Bruce Li talked about their readiness to help Bangladesh launch 5G when meeting Bangladeshi Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar recently in Dhaka.They also discussed and exchanged opinions about different issues of 5G technology including the challenges and possibilities.Li said Bangladesh's progress in ICT sector is remarkable, and that 40 telecoms operators in over 20 countries are using 5G networks commercially.According to the statement , Huawei has already signed more than 60 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers and shipped more than 400,000 5G Massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) to global markets.The production and supply of Huawei's optical transmission, data communications, and IT products grew steadily. And more than 700 cities, 228 Fortune Global 500 companies, and 58 Fortune Global 100 companies had selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation, the statement said.The minister said that facing the challenges of the digital new world, they are taking all the initiatives including the design to run 5G technology.He also called 5G technology "incredible innovation of the ICT world," adding "5G technology will create a new world one day.""Bangladesh has done digital revelation in every sector," the minister said. "Digitalization is ensured to the root level like Union Parishad of the country."The Bangladesh minister applauded Huawei for its role in leading the way of digital Bangladesh with world-class advanced technology.He also thanked Huawei for technical assistance in successfully completing the 5G trial test last year in the country.