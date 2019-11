International Science Festival held in India

Students visit a science exhibition during the International Science Festival in Kolkata, India on Nov. 8, 2019. The International Science Festival is held in Kolkata from Nov. 5 to 8. (Photo by Tumpa Mondal/Xinhua)

People visit a science exhibition during the International Science Festival in Kolkata, India on Nov. 8, 2019. The International Science Festival is held in Kolkata from Nov. 5 to 8. (Photo by Tumpa Mondal/Xinhua)