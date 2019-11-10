Germany marks 30th anniversary of the fall of Berlin Wall

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Front) lays a flower during a commemoration to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Nov. 9, 2019. Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (1st R, Front), Hungarian President Janos Ader (2nd R, Front), Polish President Andrzej Duda (C, Front), Czech President Milos Zeman (2nd L, Front), and Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (1st L, Front) attend a commemoration to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Nov. 9, 2019. Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (1st R) speaks during a commemoration to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Nov. 9, 2019. Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Hungarian President Janos Ader, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Czech President Milos Zeman, and Slovak President Zuzana Caputova lay flowers during a commemoration to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Nov. 9, 2019. Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)