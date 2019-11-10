Emergency Drill With New Technologies in Changsha

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a formation of rescue boats during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Unmanned aerial vehicles, aquatic robots, amphibious boats...New Technologies are applied in an emergency drill in Changsha in central China's Henan Province to train rescuers in case of on-water-emergency.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows rescue boats during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Rescuers demonstrate rescue robots during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a formation of rescue drones during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a rescue boat during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)