Emergency Drill With New Technologies in Changsha

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/10 14:48:17

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a formation of rescue boats during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)


Unmanned aerial vehicles, aquatic robots, amphibious boats...New Technologies are applied in an emergency drill in Changsha in central China's Henan Province to train rescuers in case of on-water-emergency.

 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a formation of rescue boats during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)



 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows rescue boats during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)



 

Rescuers demonstrate rescue robots during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)



 

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a formation of rescue drones during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)



 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2019 shows a rescue boat during an emergency drill in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus