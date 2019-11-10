Learning Chinese

smoking area吸烟区(xīyānqū)A: That cigarette you're smoking is different than your usual one, is it an e-cigarette.你今天抽的烟和平时不一样啊,是电子烟吗？(nǐ jīntiān chōu de yān hé pínɡshí bùyīyànɡ ā, shì diànzǐ yān ma?)B: Yeah, it doesn't have any tar so it is a bit healthier than traditional tobacco.对,它没有焦油,比传统香烟要健康一点。(duì, tā méiyǒu jiāoyóu, bǐ chuántǒnɡ xiānɡyān yào jiànkānɡ yīdiǎn.)A: These production companies on one hand say smoking is bad for your health, but on the other hand develop e-cigarettes to reduce our guilt and continue making money. Anyway, so long as you vape in the outside smoking area, I don't care how much you vape.这些制造商们一边说着吸烟危害健康,一边为了让你们减轻罪恶感,又研发了电子烟,继续赚你们的钱。不过,只要你们在户外吸烟区抽烟,抽多少我都没关系。(zhèxiē zhìzàoshānɡmén yībiān shuōzhe xīyānwēihàijiànkānɡ,yībiān wèile rànɡ nǐmén jiǎnqīnɡ zuìèɡǎn, yòu yánfā le diànzǐyān, jìxù zhuàn nǐmén de qián. búɡuò, zhǐyào nǐmén zài hùwài xīyānqū chōuyān, chōu duōshǎo wǒ dōu méi ɡuānxì.)B: Sorry, I'll go vape outside.对不起,我现在这就出去抽。(duìbùqǐ, wǒ xiànzài zhèjiù chūqù chōu.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT