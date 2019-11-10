Foreign diplomats learn about Chinese path via CPC plenum

The Tiananmen Sqaure in Beijing Photo: VCG

A model for the world

The International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC) held a thematic briefing on the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Friday, and invited more than 210 senior diplomats from more than 130 countries to the event.Guo Yezhou, vice minister of the IDCPC, presided over the briefing, saying at the opening ceremony on Friday that the purpose of the thematic briefing is to let members of the international community have a better understanding of the CPC.The department invited Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and Xin Xiangyang, a deputy head of the research center of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era at the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, to introduce the achievements of the plenary session and the goals of the CPC for the future.The briefing focused on introducing and explaining the theme of the fourth plenary session: to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance. Some foreign diplomats asked questions to Shen and Xin about what other countries could learn from China and the CPC.Shen said that China has no intention of exporting China's model. He quoted the report of the 19th CPC National Congress to answer the question, adding that the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics offer a "new option for other countries and nations that want to speed up their development while preserving their independence."Xin gave an example of the advantage of China's political system, which is the consistency of the policymaking. The task of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, which was set by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping about 40 years ago, will be realized next year, thanks to the hard work made by Chinese leaders in their eras, Xin said.IDCPC Minister Song Tao met Shen and Xin before the briefing. Song said the event received many senior-ranking attendees, which showed that members of the international community want to learn about the spirit of the plenary session. He said the IDCPC would like to have more cooperation with relevant departments and institutes to publicize China's system, to increase the influence of the system and improve international understanding and acceptance on the system.Charge d' Affaires of the South African Embassy Debora Balatseng told the Global Times that the signal that she received from the plenary session is that "China is marching forward…and the confidence of Chinese people that China has taken the right path to take them where China would want to be… [China] should be a model for many countries around the globe, including my country."Compared with some major Western powers, such as the US, which is adding uncertainties to the world by implementing protectionism and unilateralism, China stands for multilateralism, and so do many other countries, she noted.

Foreign diplomats read Xi Jinping: The Governance of China during a thematic briefing on the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Friday. Photo: Yang Sheng/GT

BRI and global governance