Huawei leads China's tablet market in Q3: IDC

The logo of China's tech giant Huawei. Photo: Xinhua

Huawei took the lead in China's tablet market for the first time due to the popularity of its new flagship model and wide range of products, according to global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).Shipment of Huawei's tablets amounted to 2.12 million units, up 24.4 percent from a year ago, accounting for 37.4 percent of the total market.Apple's iPads ranked second with a 33.8-percent share, followed by Xiaomi, which took 5.9 percent of the market.The data also showed the total shipment of tablets in China reached 5.67 million units, expanding for six consecutive quarters.The IDC, founded in 1964, is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events in information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets.