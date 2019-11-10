Huawei leapfrogs Apple in tablet shipments in Q3: report

Children experience Huawei's tablet in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province in October. Photo: VCG

Huawei for the first time topped the tablet computer shipments in China in the third quarter thanks to its successful launch of variants and accelerating promotion of its tablet computer products, analysts noted on Sunday.Huawei delivered 2.12 million tablet computers in the third quarter in China, up 24.4 percent year-on-year, accounting for 37.4 percent of the market, according to a report released by industry data provider IDC on Friday.Apple's products maintained a relatively stable delivery with 1.92 million shipments in July-September period in China, up 12.2 percent year-on-year, accounting for 33.8 percent of the market and sliding to second place after topping the shipment list for a long period.Huawei has been seeing strong market growth in tablet computers, Ma Jihua, a veteran industry analyst, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that it is reasonable for Huawei to grab the largest market share in China.Ma said one reason for the increasing market share is the company's strengthened brand power in domestic market, since the US has been cracking down on Huawei and banning it from purchasing technology from US companies, which made people tend to support domestic products.Moreover, Huawei's new series have won a rising number of consumers thanks to optimized productions process and improved app kits, Ma said.Huawei's broad price range for its tablet products also helped expand market share, according to the IDC report.Huawei's smartphones have also been rapidly expanding their market presence in China. According to market research firm Canalys, Huawei delivered 41.5 million smartphones in the third quarter in the Chinese mainland, surging 66 percent year-on-year and accounting for 42.4 percent of the market, topping the list.Meanwhile, Apple's iPhones ranked fifth in mainland in the quarter in terms of shipments, down 28 percent on a yearly basis.Huawei's new 5G handset - Porsche Designed Huawei Mate 30 RS - debuted in stores on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Double 11 shopping festival in China.Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder and CEO, said on Wednesday at a panel in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province that the company's profits have seen rapid growth despite the US crackdown.