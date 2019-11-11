Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan disembark from the airplane upon their arrival at the airport in Athens, Greece, Nov. 10, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Greece Sunday for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted by senior Greek officials upon their arrival at the airport in Athens, Greece, Nov. 10, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Greece Sunday for a three-day state visit to consolidate traditional friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)