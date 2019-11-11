No more such tragedies -- stories behind Essex lorry deaths

The youngest son of Cao Huy Thanh plays alone under the wedding photo of his parents in Vietnam's central Nghe An province, Nov. 8, 2019. Thanh, who was among the 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex, Britain, was the breadwinner of a family with four children. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

Cao Huy Thanh's old run-down house is nestled deep into a narrow and winding road covered with big bushes and trees, a typical landscape of rural Vietnam.Extra tables and chairs have been prepared for guests coming to send condolences to the family of the 37-year-old, who was among the 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex, Britain.The sound of adults talking and grieving was well mixed with the innocent laughter of small children inside the 40-square-meter house. Occasionally, a family member disrupted the conversation to turn to the living room to check the altar set up on Nov. 5 for Thanh.Incense, candles and offerings were well-arranged around the portrait picture of the ill-fated man on the altar, which stood opposite to his wedding photo taken seven years ago.

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2019 shows an altar set up for Bui Thi Nhung at her fome in Vietnam's central Nghe An province. The 19-year-old was among the 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex, Britain. Her family is waiting for her body to be repatriated home. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

Cao Huy Thanh's elder brother (L) grieves as his daughter looks on in Vietnam's central Nghe An province, Nov. 8, 2019. Thanh, who was among the 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex, Britain, was the breadwinner of a family with four children. (Xinhua/Tao Jun)