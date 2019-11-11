Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/11 11:13:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Campfire leftovers

  6 Spooky

 11 FedEx competitor

 14 "Not gonna do it!"

 15 Sermon responses

 16 ___ one's memory

 17 Fire

 18 Scale El Capitan, for example

 20 Actor's workplace

 21 "Whole ___ Shakin' Goin' On"

 23 Still a contender

 24 Dive in

 28 Server overseers, briefly

 29 "C'___ la vie!"

 30 Brown quickly

 31 "Laughing" animal

 34 IRS guidelines whiz

 37 Spoke too soon or too late

 41 Flamenco cry

 42 Marshmallow chicks

 43 Decrease?

 44 Source of unwelcome feedback, informally?

 45 Sit in prison, say

 47 Bowl over

 52 "Scram!"

 53 Machu Picchu, now

 54 Palindromic plea

 56 Story surprise

 59 "Fur ___"

 61 Gazillion years

 62 Barista's concoction

 63 Advantage of buying something in Oregon

 64 Minute

 65 What Hollywood and Vine do

 66 With craftiness

DOWN

  1 Isn't doing well

  2 Really good buy

  3 Spicy food baked in a corn husk

  4 This language, for short

  5 Pinched or swiped

  6 Carl Sagan's "Pale Blue Dot"

  7 Not act subtly

  8 Summary

  9 Blot source

 10 Key hidden in "widescreen"

 11 Club work

 12 Friend

 13 National Coming Out Day letters

 19 Fuzz from sweaters, perhaps

 22 Game extensions: Abbr.

 25 Starfleet captain

 26 Former "Tonight Show" host Jay

 27 Military jet initials

 28 Regarding

 31 Long-handled garden tool

 32 "Uh-huh!"

 33 UFO fliers

 34 What killed the cat, in a saying

 35 Often-elaborate high school invitation

 36 Green Gables girl

 38 Massive, as a fail

 39 Poker pack

 40 Mambo legend Puente

 44 Word before "point" or "court"

 45 Karate level

 46 Mary-Kate and Ashley

 47 A Kardashian

 48 Not a soul

 49 ___-Lay (snack food company)

 50 Boots out of office

 51 Baptism and others

 52 Gush

 55 Like Idris Elba, per People magazine

 57 "OutDaughtered" network

 58 Ares' domain

 60 "UR 2 funny!"

Solution



 

