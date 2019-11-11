Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Campfire leftovers
6 Spooky
11 FedEx competitor
14 "Not gonna do it!"
15 Sermon responses
16 ___ one's memory
17 Fire
18 Scale El Capitan, for example
20 Actor's workplace
21 "Whole ___ Shakin' Goin' On"
23 Still a contender
24 Dive in
28 Server overseers, briefly
29 "C'___ la vie!"
30 Brown quickly
31 "Laughing" animal
34 IRS guidelines whiz
37 Spoke too soon or too late
41 Flamenco cry
42 Marshmallow chicks
43 Decrease?
44 Source of unwelcome feedback, informally?
45 Sit in prison, say
47 Bowl over
52 "Scram!"
53 Machu Picchu, now
54 Palindromic plea
56 Story surprise
59 "Fur ___"
61 Gazillion years
62 Barista's concoction
63 Advantage of buying something in Oregon
64 Minute
65 What Hollywood and Vine do
66 With craftinessDOWN
1 Isn't doing well
2 Really good buy
3 Spicy food baked in a corn husk
4 This language, for short
5 Pinched or swiped
6 Carl Sagan's "Pale Blue Dot"
7 Not act subtly
8 Summary
9 Blot source
10 Key hidden in "widescreen"
11 Club work
12 Friend
13 National Coming Out Day letters
19 Fuzz from sweaters, perhaps
22 Game extensions: Abbr.
25 Starfleet captain
26 Former "Tonight Show" host Jay
27 Military jet initials
28 Regarding
31 Long-handled garden tool
32 "Uh-huh!"
33 UFO fliers
34 What killed the cat, in a saying
35 Often-elaborate high school invitation
36 Green Gables girl
38 Massive, as a fail
39 Poker pack
40 Mambo legend Puente
44 Word before "point" or "court"
45 Karate level
46 Mary-Kate and Ashley
47 A Kardashian
48 Not a soul
49 ___-Lay (snack food company)
50 Boots out of office
51 Baptism and others
52 Gush
55 Like Idris Elba, per People magazine
57 "OutDaughtered" network
58 Ares' domain
60 "UR 2 funny!"
Solution