Puzzle

1 Campfire leftovers6 Spooky11 FedEx competitor14 "Not gonna do it!"15 Sermon responses16 ___ one's memory17 Fire18 Scale El Capitan, for example20 Actor's workplace21 "Whole ___ Shakin' Goin' On"23 Still a contender24 Dive in28 Server overseers, briefly29 "C'___ la vie!"30 Brown quickly31 "Laughing" animal34 IRS guidelines whiz37 Spoke too soon or too late41 Flamenco cry42 Marshmallow chicks43 Decrease?44 Source of unwelcome feedback, informally?45 Sit in prison, say47 Bowl over52 "Scram!"53 Machu Picchu, now54 Palindromic plea56 Story surprise59 "Fur ___"61 Gazillion years62 Barista's concoction63 Advantage of buying something in Oregon64 Minute65 What Hollywood and Vine do66 With craftiness1 Isn't doing well2 Really good buy3 Spicy food baked in a corn husk4 This language, for short5 Pinched or swiped6 Carl Sagan's "Pale Blue Dot"7 Not act subtly8 Summary9 Blot source10 Key hidden in "widescreen"11 Club work12 Friend13 National Coming Out Day letters19 Fuzz from sweaters, perhaps22 Game extensions: Abbr.25 Starfleet captain26 Former "Tonight Show" host Jay27 Military jet initials28 Regarding31 Long-handled garden tool32 "Uh-huh!"33 UFO fliers34 What killed the cat, in a saying35 Often-elaborate high school invitation36 Green Gables girl38 Massive, as a fail39 Poker pack40 Mambo legend Puente44 Word before "point" or "court"45 Karate level46 Mary-Kate and Ashley47 A Kardashian48 Not a soul49 ___-Lay (snack food company)50 Boots out of office51 Baptism and others52 Gush55 Like Idris Elba, per People magazine57 "OutDaughtered" network58 Ares' domain60 "UR 2 funny!"

Solution